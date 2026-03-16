Safety Specialist Daniel Rennaker and 1st Lt. Annalise Bloom demonstrate how to immobilize an arm using a sling during a session on first aid March 11, 2026, during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9570793
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-EO110-1006
|Resolution:
|4979x3557
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
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