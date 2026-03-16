Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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Safety Specialist Daniel Rennaker and 1st Lt. Annalise Bloom demonstrate how to immobilize an arm using a sling during a session on first aid March 11, 2026, during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)