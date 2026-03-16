Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, poses for a group photo with the district’s park rangers March 10, 2026, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9570787
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-EO110-1003
|Resolution:
|6650x3740
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
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