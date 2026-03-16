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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 3 of 10]

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, poses for a group photo with the district’s park rangers March 10, 2026, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9570787
    VIRIN: 260310-A-EO110-1003
    Resolution: 6650x3740
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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    TAGS

    Nashville District
    Park Rangers
    Park Ranger Workshop
    Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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