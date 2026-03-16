Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, recognizes the Noise Exposure Product Delivery Team March 10, 2026, that worked to find and test products, conduct noise sampling, and selected an innovative new device that provides active hearing protection to filter out harmful sounds for rangers that patrol on the lakes and are exposed to engine and wind noise. The commander lauded (Left to Right) John Malone, Daniel Rennaker, John Poston, Dylan Norton, and Lucas Hix March 10, 2026, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ben Clark, not in photo, was also recognized. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)