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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 4 of 10]

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, recognizes the Noise Exposure Product Delivery Team March 10, 2026, that worked to find and test products, conduct noise sampling, and selected an innovative new device that provides active hearing protection to filter out harmful sounds for rangers that patrol on the lakes and are exposed to engine and wind noise. The commander lauded (Left to Right) John Malone, Daniel Rennaker, John Poston, Dylan Norton, and Lucas Hix March 10, 2026, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ben Clark, not in photo, was also recognized. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9570788
    VIRIN: 260310-A-EO110-1015
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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    TAGS

    Nashville District
    Park Ranger Workshop
    Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Recongition

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