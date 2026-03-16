Tim Fudge, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Operations Division chief, provides updates to the park rangers community of practice March 10, 2026, ahead of the recreation season during the annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9570786
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-EO110-1002
|Resolution:
|5718x3216
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
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