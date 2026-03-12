Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen walk through wooded terrain during a training scenario at Scorpion Lens 2026, March 12, 2026. Audiovisual Airmen provide expeditionary video production support to joint air component commanders, Air Force forces and air operations center leadership, producing high-end video products that support senior decision-making and operations in the information environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)