Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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Air Force Public Affairs Agency combat camera, audiovisual and public affairs Airmen walk to a training location during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. Scorpion Lens develops AFPAA Airmen to provide specialized visual information and communication capabilities in support of combatant commanders and Department of War priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)