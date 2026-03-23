AFPAA integrates forces during exercise Scorpion Lens 2026

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hirsch, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera journeyman, adjusts a camera lens during training as part of Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 9, 2026. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen help commanders across the globe reinforce U.S. and combatant command strategic messaging objectives, deter adversaries, build local support for U.S. forces, reassure allies and protect the joint force’s morale and will. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hirsch, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera...... read more read more

JOINT BASE CHALRESTON, S.C.–The Air Force Public Affairs Agency hosted exercise Scorpion Lens at Joint Base Charleston, March 9-20, 2026, bringing together public affairs professionals for a realistic, mission-focused training event.

Scorpion Lens included 29 participants from nine units for the first AFPAA-integrated iteration of the exercise, emphasizing collaboration and interoperability across the career field.

The 1st Combat Camera Squadron supports the exercise by providing the training environment and expertise needed to help develop mission-ready public affairs Airmen.

Participants were organized into deployment-style teams and placed into realistic scenarios designed to replicate the challenges they may face while supporting operational taskings.

The exercise focused on stress-based training, requiring Airmen to adapt and operate in contested environments while completing mission objectives. Scenarios included project planning, Mission Oriented Protective Posture training and tactical movement, all aimed at strengthening readiness under pressure.

“This training is built to prepare Airmen for environments where they may not have the resources or leadership they’re used to,” said Master Sgt. Zachary Boyer, AFPAA training division manager and exercise lead planner. “The goal is to build confidence that they can handle it when in that environment.”

Removing traditional leadership structures forced participants to rely on their training, communicate effectively and solve problems as a team.

The training environment was designed to be as realistic as possible, allowing Airmen to experience and react to operational stressors in a controlled setting. This approach builds confidence and ensures participants are better prepared for deployments where resources and leadership may be limited.

A key focus of the exercise was integrating the differences between units and strengthening the ability to operate together within the same area of responsibility. By working through shared challenges, participants built connections and improved their ability to function as a unified force.

“Being part of Scorpion Lens was not only physically, but mentally challenging,” said Senior Airman Norman Enriquez, 1st CTCS combat camera journeyman. “It really emphasized teamwork in a high-stress environment.”

Scorpion Lens continues to serve as a critical training platform for AFPAA, preparing public affairs professionals to operate effectively in complex environments while enhancing their ability to support mission requirements worldwide.