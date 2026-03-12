Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hirsch, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera journeyman, receives a briefing from an instructor prior to a training scenario during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. Scorpion Lens is an annual Air Force Public Affairs Agency exercise that prepares combat camera, audiovisual, cyber and public affairs Airmen to deliver operational information warfare capabilities in support of joint operations in deployed and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)