U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos and Staff Sgt. Sabantino DiMascio, both 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsmen, secure a helmet on a teammate before a training scenario at Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen help commanders across the globe reinforce U.S. and combatant command strategic messaging objectives, deter adversaries, build local support for U.S. forces, reassure allies and protect the joint force’s morale and will. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9565647
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-TE598-1127
|Resolution:
|7872x5248
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.