Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Hargrove 56th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, applies a tourniquet to Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 4th Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, during a training scenario at Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. Scorpion Lens develops Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen to provide specialized visual information and communication capabilities in support of combatant commanders and Department of War priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)