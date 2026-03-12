Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hirsch, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera journeyman, loads magazines into his kit prior to a training scenario during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. Combat camera Airmen are specifically trained and equipped to rapidly deploy to austere combat environments and organically advise, produce and transmit the full spectrum of public affairs capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)