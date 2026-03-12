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    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026 [Image 15 of 15]

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    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 4th Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, simulates an injury during a training scenario at Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. The Air Force Public Affairs Agency’s combat camera force comprises Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron and Air Force Reserve Command’s 4th Combat Camera Squadron, training and deploying integrated total force teams in support of joint operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9565661
    VIRIN: 260312-F-TE598-1304
    Resolution: 6573x4382
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026
    Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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    Joint Base Charleston
    Expeditionary training
    Audiovisual
    Air Force Public Affairs
    Combat Camera
    Scorpion Lens 2026

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