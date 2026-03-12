U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 4th Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, simulates an injury during a training scenario at Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. The Air Force Public Affairs Agency’s combat camera force comprises Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron and Air Force Reserve Command’s 4th Combat Camera Squadron, training and deploying integrated total force teams in support of joint operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9565661
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-TE598-1304
|Resolution:
|6573x4382
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.