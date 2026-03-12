Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, and Senior Airman Chloee Helt, 3rd Audiovisual Squadron visual production specialist, coordinate prior to a training scenario during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. Audiovisual Airmen provide expeditionary video production support to joint air component commanders, Air Force forces and air operations center leadership, producing high-end video products that support senior decision-making and operations in the information environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)