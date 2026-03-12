U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hirsch, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera journeyman, treats a simulated casualty during a training scenario at Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2026. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen provide premier combat camera, video production and specialized public affairs program management to advance Department of War and Department of the Air Force missions in the information environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9565666
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-TE598-1335
|Resolution:
|7333x4889
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen conduct expeditionary communication training during Scorpion Lens 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.