Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jacob Ramos, a combat medic with the Joint Base San Antonio — Fort Sam Houston-based 7210th Medical Support Unit, prepares an intravenous syringe for a simulated patient during the trauma validation lane of the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course at the Medical Simulation and Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026. Ramos and over a dozen other Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers took part in the weeklong course to revalidate and recertify their MOS 68W proficiencies. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)