Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Taylor Jones, a combat medic with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, practices CPR techniques on an infant manikin during the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026. The CPR block of instruction was part of the multifaceted curriculum to revalidate more than 100 Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers to maintain their MOS 68W requisite certifications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)
