Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Ayodele Makinde, a combat medic assigned to the Chicago-based 472nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion, emplaces a sternal intraosseous infusion system onto a manikin during the trauma validation lane of the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course at the Medical Simulation and Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026. To address the void in training activity due to the lapse of appropriations from the onset of fiscal year 2026, the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command and the MSTC put together an impromptu course to train and recertify more than 100 MOS 68W Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)