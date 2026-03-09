U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Garrett, a combat medic with the Fort Sheridan, Ill., based Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group, observes a bag replete with simulation blood during the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026. AR-MEDCOM and the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Medical Simulation and Training Course jointly led the sustainment course — with a curriculum consisting of 48 Continuing Education Units, or CEUs, and validation exercise in accordance with Army medical doctrine. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 23:02
|Photo ID:
|9562212
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-JG268-1454
|Resolution:
|8833x5889
|Size:
|28.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
