Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Garrett, a combat medic with the Fort Sheridan, Ill., based Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group, observes a bag replete with simulation blood during the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026. AR-MEDCOM and the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Medical Simulation and Training Course jointly led the sustainment course — with a curriculum consisting of 48 Continuing Education Units, or CEUs, and validation exercise in accordance with Army medical doctrine. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)