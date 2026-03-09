Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Rachel Flores, a combat medic assigned to the New Orleans-based 7232 Medical Support Unit, observes an intravenous fluid drip for a simulated patient during the trauma validation lane of the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Training course at the Medical Simulation and Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026. The validation lane is one of two culminating training exercises for the weeklong course to recertify more than 100 MOS 68W Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)