Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jacob Howe, a combat medic and drill sergeant assigned to the New Century, Kan., based 3rd Battalion, 378th Regiment, Detachment 1, trains on filling up an intravenous syringe during the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026. The sustainment course is an ongoing venture between AR-MEDCOM and Fort McCoy, Wis., based Medical Simulation and Training Course to revalidate and recertify more than 100 MOS 68W Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers in seven throughout the first quarter of calendar year 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)