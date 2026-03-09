(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Donovan Boatwright, a combat medic with the Fort Jackson, S.C., based 7388th Blood Detachment, performs a suture on a manikin during the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026. Boatwright and “Warrior Medics” under the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command trained alongside approximately more than 100 other MOS 68W Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers in the weeklong course in order to maintain their MOS proficiency. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9562210
    VIRIN: 260224-A-JG268-1332
    Resolution: 9320x6213
    Size: 27.92 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    combat medic
    Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM)
    MOS 68W Sustainment Training
    Medical Simulation and Training Center (MSTC)

