Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Donovan Boatwright, a combat medic with the Fort Jackson, S.C., based 7388th Blood Detachment, performs a suture on a manikin during the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026. Boatwright and “Warrior Medics” under the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command trained alongside approximately more than 100 other MOS 68W Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers in the weeklong course in order to maintain their MOS proficiency. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)