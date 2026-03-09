Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Flanders, right, a combat medic assigned to the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, demonstrates to other combat medics how to set up and perform a blood extraction on a manikin arm during the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026. AR-MEDCOM Soldiers — in coordination with the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Medical Simulation and Training Course — developed and executed an ad hoc solution to ensure timely recertification and revalidation of combat medic skills to all MOS 68W Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)