(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Michigan Army National Guard Spc. Kaitlyn Love, a combat medic with the Ypsilanti, Mich., based 1171st Medical Company Area Support, fills an intravenous syringe with solution whilst U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Brandon Isaacs, a healthcare specialist for the Hays, Kan., based 388th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, ensures correct technique and performance during the trauma validation lane of the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course at the Medical Simulation and Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026. The validation lane is part of the overall culmination of the sustainment course, preceded by 48 Continuing Education Units, or CEUs, in the weeklong course to revalidate and recertify more than 100 Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers as a contingency measure due to postponement of scheduled training events from lapse of appropriations that occurred at the beginning of fiscal year 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9562219
    VIRIN: 260226-A-JG268-1258
    Resolution: 9153x6102
    Size: 37.34 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course
    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    combat medic
    Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM)
    MOS 68W Sustainment Training
    Medical Simulation and Training Center (MSTC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery