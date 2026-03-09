Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michigan Army National Guard Spc. Kaitlyn Love, a combat medic with the Ypsilanti, Mich., based 1171st Medical Company Area Support, fills an intravenous syringe with solution whilst U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Brandon Isaacs, a healthcare specialist for the Hays, Kan., based 388th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, ensures correct technique and performance during the trauma validation lane of the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course at the Medical Simulation and Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026. The validation lane is part of the overall culmination of the sustainment course, preceded by 48 Continuing Education Units, or CEUs, in the weeklong course to revalidate and recertify more than 100 Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers as a contingency measure due to postponement of scheduled training events from lapse of appropriations that occurred at the beginning of fiscal year 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)