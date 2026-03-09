(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Garrett, left, and USAR Sgt. Jacob Ramos, both combat medics and respectively assigned to the Fort Sheridan, Ill., based Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group and the Joint Base San Antonio — Fort Sam Houston-based 7210th Medical Support Unit, jointly prepare a gauze bandage to apply on a manikin during the trauma validation lane of the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course at the Medical Simulation and Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026. The trauma validation lane, one of two culminating training events for the sustainment course, tested the mettle of MOS 68W Soldiers in a timed, realistic training environment to revalidate their combat medic skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9562224
    VIRIN: 260227-A-JG268-1663
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 52.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    combat medic
    Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM)
    MOS 68W Sustainment Training
    Medical Simulation and Training Center (MSTC)

