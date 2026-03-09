Army Reserve Soldiers revalidate combat medic skills in ad hoc course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Garrett, left, and USAR Sgt. Jacob Ramos, both combat medics and respectively assigned to the Fort Sheridan, Ill., based Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group and the Joint Base San Antonio — Fort Sam Houston-based 7210th Medical Support Unit, jointly prepare a gauze bandage to apply on a manikin during the trauma validation lane of the Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W Sustainment Course at the Medical Simulation and Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026. The trauma validation lane, one of two culminating training events for the sustainment course, tested the mettle of MOS 68W Soldiers in a timed, realistic training environment to revalidate their combat medic skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)