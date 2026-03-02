Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen receive a safety and C-5M Isochronal Inspection briefing during the Wing Orientation Program at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The program provided participants with an in-depth look at Dover’s mission across multiple units supporting global airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)