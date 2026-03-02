U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Timothy, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp rervices controller, demonstrates hand signals to tour participants in front of a Tunner 60 K-loader during the Wing Orientation Program at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The tour highlighted how multiple mission areas integrate to generate and sustain global airlift capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
