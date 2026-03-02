Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Bennett, 436th Operation Support Squadron flight engineer instructor, briefs Wing Orientation Program attendees inside the aircraft cargo compartment at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The C-5M Super Galaxy is capable of transporting oversized cargo and personnel in support of global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)