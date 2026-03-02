Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Timothy, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services controller, explains cargo processing operations to Wing Orientation Program participants in front of a Tunner 60 K-loader at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The tour demonstrated how multiple mission areas integrate to generate and sustain global airlift capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)