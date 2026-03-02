(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Timothy, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services controller, explains cargo processing operations to Wing Orientation Program participants in front of a Tunner 60 K-loader at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The tour demonstrated how multiple mission areas integrate to generate and sustain global airlift capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9556403
    VIRIN: 260217-F-QY777-1474
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    C-5M
    C-5M Galaxy
    Dover
    Orientation
    436th APS
    Tour

