Wing Orientation Program participants approach a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The aircrew guided attendees through an up-close look at one of the Air Force’s largest strategic airlifters and its role in supporting global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
