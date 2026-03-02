Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wing Orientation Program participants approach a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The aircrew guided attendees through an up-close look at one of the Air Force’s largest strategic airlifters and its role in supporting global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)