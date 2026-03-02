(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact [Image 4 of 11]

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Welch, 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Isochronal aircraft inspection craftsman, explains landing gear components to Wing Orientation Program attendees during an ISO Dock tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The tour provided participants a “day in the life” perspective of maintenance professionals who sustain global airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 08:40
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    C-5M
    C-5M Galaxy
    Dover
    Tour

