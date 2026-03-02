Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Welch, 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Isochronal aircraft inspection craftsman, explains landing gear components to Wing Orientation Program attendees during an ISO Dock tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The tour provided participants a “day in the life” perspective of maintenance professionals who sustain global airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)