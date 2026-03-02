(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A close-up of C-5M Super Galaxy wing attachment bolts inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Inspection Dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The bolts secure the aircraft’s left and right wings to the main fuselage and are inspected during programmed maintenance to ensure the safety, reliability and longevity of Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9556395
    VIRIN: 260217-F-QY777-1168
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5M
    C-5M Galaxy
    Dover
    bolts
    Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery