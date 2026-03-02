Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A close-up of C-5M Super Galaxy wing attachment bolts inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Inspection Dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The bolts secure the aircraft’s left and right wings to the main fuselage and are inspected during programmed maintenance to ensure the safety, reliability and longevity of Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)