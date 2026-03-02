A close-up of C-5M Super Galaxy wing attachment bolts inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Inspection Dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The bolts secure the aircraft’s left and right wings to the main fuselage and are inspected during programmed maintenance to ensure the safety, reliability and longevity of Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 08:40
|Photo ID:
|9556395
|VIRIN:
|260217-F-QY777-1168
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
No keywords found.