Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen observe maintenance operations during a tour stop inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Isochronal Inspection Dock as part of the Wing Orientation Program at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. The ISO Dock conducts programmed depot-level inspections to ensure C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)