Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact

Airmen assigned to Dover toured key mission areas during the newly established Wing Orientation Program to better understand how Team Dover generates and sustains global airlift operations, Feb. 17, 2026.

The program enlightens Airmen on the operational impact of their daily work and reinforces that every unit plays a role in delivering rapid global mobility whenever the nation calls.

"We're the best in the world at what we do because of the effort and sacrifices that our Airmen make,” said Col. John Schwartz, 436th Operations Group commander. “So hopefully this tour allows you to gain some valuable insight into the support that you're providing here at Dover.”

Approximately 40 participants visited the C-5 Isochronal Inspection (ISO) Dock, the 436th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) “Super Port,” and aircraft interiors prior to flying aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy or C-17 Globemaster III in the near future. Each stop provided a firsthand look at how maintenance, aerial port and aircrew professionals integrate to project power and deliver hope around the globe.

Many of the tour attendees came from units that do not directly interact with operations or maintenance personnel, giving them a firsthand view of how their daily support enables mission execution.

“We combine efforts 24/7-365 to maintain airfield and operations support at Dover and operate our strategic aircraft fleet to project power and deliver hope,” said Schwartz when addressing the members at the beginning of the tour. “That’s our mission, and what we do. We are operating around the globe at all times, at any hour.”

Schwartz elaborated on the scale of Dover’s operations in 2025.

“Averaging our numbers out, at any time there are two of our aircraft airborne and operating somewhere around the globe,” Schwartz said. “Our airfield ops team at Dover controls and supports hundreds of aircraft operations per day. That's incredible.”

Participants entered the ISO Dock, where maintainers conduct programmed inspections on C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. Airmen observed landing gear inspections, examined wing attachment bolts and witnessed the detailed maintenance that ensures aircraft safety.

The group then proceeded to the 436th APS aerial port. Inside the warehouse, Airmen saw how cargo was staged near conveyor systems and learned how APS Airmen, or “Port Dawgs,” inspect, process, store and prepare freight for global movement.

“This facility is the largest warehouse for aerial ports in the Air Force, and it gives us capability that no other base in the Department of War has,” said Lt. Col. Kurtis Snyder, 436th APS commander.

Snyder also emphasized that the aircraft themselves are only part of the mission.

“The important part about that aircraft is not that it’s an airplane. It’s what’s on the backside of it,” Snyder said. “What is it carrying? Who is carrying it? I would argue that Dover has three missions: the C-5, the C-17 and the Super Port.”

The tour concluded with an up-close look inside a C-5M Super Galaxy. Aircrew members briefed participants in the cargo compartment and highlighted the aircraft’s heavy airlift capability.

Throughout the orientation, leaders reinforced that Dover’s strength lies in its people.

The Wing Orientation Program gives Airmen a clearer understanding of how maintaining aircraft, moving cargo, people and operating strategic airlift aircraft combine to deliver global reach.

