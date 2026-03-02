Cargo is staged near the conveyor system inside the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during the Wing Orientation Program at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2026. Program participants received an overview of how the squadron processes and moves cargo through one of the Department of Defense’s largest aerial ports, enabling rapid global mobility and sustaining worldwide airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
Wing Orientation connects Airmen to global impact
