Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brian Midkiff, a combat medic assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, checks a local child’s vitals at a medical booth during Tour Firmeza in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)