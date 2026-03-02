Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Felipe Carrillo hands out school supplies during Tour Firmeza in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)