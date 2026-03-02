U.S. Army Cpt. Raymond Rodriguez, assigned to 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, hands out a stuffed animal to local children at a medical booth during Tour Firmeza in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9546446
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-GF241-8953
|Resolution:
|5967x3978
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|AGUADULCE, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.