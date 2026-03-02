Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army and a member of the Panamanian Servicio Nacional de Fronteras demonstrate a primitive water filtration system during Tour Firmeza at Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)