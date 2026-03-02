Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian locals play tug-of-war with a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama demonstrating the Z-pulley system during Tour Firmeza at Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a community event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)