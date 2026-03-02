(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths [Image 10 of 16]

    Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

    AGUADULCE, PANAMA

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Cpt. Catrina Judy, a behavioral health officer assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, hands out a stuffed animal to local children at a medical booth during Tour Firmeza in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9546444
    VIRIN: 260228-A-GF241-8025
    Resolution: 5756x3837
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: AGUADULCE, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Tour Firmeza

