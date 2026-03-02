Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Dockham, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, demonstrates the Z-pulley system by playing tug-of-war with Panamanian locals during Tour Firmeza in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)