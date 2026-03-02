(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths [Image 4 of 16]

    Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

    AGUADULCE, PANAMA

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Celeste Gonzalez, a physician assistant assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, checks a local child’s vitals at a medical booth during Tour Firmeza in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9546451
    VIRIN: 260228-A-GF241-2638
    Resolution: 5979x3986
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: AGUADULCE, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army, Panamanian Partners Strengthen Community Ties During Tour Firmeza

    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Tour Firmeza

