Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Army Booths

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kareem Mathurin, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, competes in a push-up competition with local children during Tour Firmeza at Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9546456
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-GF241-6531
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|AGUADULCE, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
