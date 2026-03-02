Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade extinguishes small fires after a rocket launch demonstration in support of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training during Exercise Cobra Gold at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. During the mission, Soldiers coordinated closely with U.S. Air Force aircrews to prepare the launcher for airlift. The HIMARS system is required to kneel by lowering its suspension to meet aircraft clearance requirements, before being backed onto the aircraft. Upon landing, the launcher is offloaded, repositioned, and prepared to execute its mission before being rapidly reloaded and extracted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)