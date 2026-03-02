(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 11 of 16]

    Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

    LOPBURI, THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darius Anthony, 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, serves as a ground guide directing an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) off of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. HIRAIN enables the HIMARS to be transported by aircraft such as the C-130 or C-17 from a staging base to a forward location, where it can rapidly establish a firing position, deliver precision effects, and redeploy in a compressed timeline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 23:24
    Photo ID: 9545553
    VIRIN: 260301-F-KK391-2024
    Resolution: 5800x3859
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: LOPBURI, TH
    This work, Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    bulldogs
    joint exercise
    HIMARS
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

