Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darius Anthony, 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, serves as a ground guide directing an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) off of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. HIRAIN enables the HIMARS to be transported by aircraft such as the C-130 or C-17 from a staging base to a forward location, where it can rapidly establish a firing position, deliver precision effects, and redeploy in a compressed timeline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)