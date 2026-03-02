Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Jamie Carden, a 39th Airlift Squadron load master, serves as a ground guide while directing an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. HIRAIN enables the HIMARS to be transported by aircraft such as the C-130 or C-17 from a staging base to a forward location, where it can rapidly establish a firing position, deliver precision effects, and redeploy in a compressed timeline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)