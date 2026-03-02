Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade inspect and unkneel an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) by retracting the stabilizer jacks and re-inflating the tires once it’s been offloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, in preparation of a High Mobility Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)