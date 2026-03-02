Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Cheyenne Sellman, an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operator assigned to the kneels an M142 HIMARS by deploying the stabilizing jacks and deflating the tires in order to adhere to safety protocols and load the system onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)