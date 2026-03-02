(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 4 of 16]

    Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

    LOPBURI, THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Cheyenne Sellman, an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operator assigned to the kneels an M142 HIMARS by deploying the stabilizing jacks and deflating the tires in order to adhere to safety protocols and load the system onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 23:24
    VIRIN: 260301-F-KK391-1120
    Location: LOPBURI, TH
    This work, Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Allied Forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

    Cobra Gold
    bulldogs
    joint exercise
    HIMARS
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

