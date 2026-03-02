Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System demonstrates a rocket launch in support of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)