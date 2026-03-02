Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darius Anthony, 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, serves as a ground guide directing an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) off of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)